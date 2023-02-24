I-25 ramp closures at Fontanero as Centennial Boulevard Extension Project wraps up

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — There will be multiple I-25 ramp closures on Fontanero Street over the next six months.

The city plans to complete the Centennial Boulevard Extension Project by next fall. Over the next three months, there will be a full closure of the northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp of I-25 at Fontanero Street.

This first closure will begin Monday, February 27th. Work is expected to be finished within three months.

Westbound lanes of Fontanero Street under the interstate will also be closed, resulting in a two-way traffic shift to the eastbound lanes. Detours will be in place to direct traffic around the closure.

Once construction is complete on the north side of Fontanero Street, construction will move to the southbound side, working on the southbound on-ramp and northbound off-ramp. Fontanero Street will see extended closures during that time as well.

The project is expected to finish by the Fall of 2023. The $20 million Centennial Boulevard Extension Project is funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA).

