I-25 open at Mesa Ridge following deadly crash Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along southbound I-25 near the Mesa Ridge exit.

The crash was reported at 7:20pm Sunday night. Troopers say a motorcycle rider was killed in the wreck, and that the bike was the only vehicle involved.

The off ramp and right lane of I-25 remained closed for over an hour while troopers investigated.

The interstate was completely reopened just after 9:30 pm.





