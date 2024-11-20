Northbound I-25 to close near Walsenburg Thursday night detour will be in place

WALSENBURG — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close northbound I-25 at Exit 49 overnight on Thursday to shift traffic to the CO Highway 10 bridges as a part of the Walsenburg Bridge Replacement Project.

This nighttime work will take place from 5 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Friday.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Traffic Impacts

A detour will be in place from Exit 49 "Main Street" and follow it to re-enter I-25 at Exit 52 "Gardener/Westcliffe"

The detour will add about 2.5 more miles and 8 minutes of travel time

Delays are expected and alternate routes are advised

