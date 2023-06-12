I-25 flipped car traps people, shut down two northbound lanes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of an accident on I-25 just north of Bijou, according to CSFD's Twitter. The two left northbound lanes are currently shut down.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped just north of Bijou in I25. Multiple. CSFD units are in scene. The #1 and #2 of Northbound I25 are closed. The #3 lane is still moving. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/wcsRbCR8x0 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 12, 2023

There are people trapped by the accident. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

News5 is currently reaching out to CSFD to learn more details. We will keep this article updated as we learn more.

____

