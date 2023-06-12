Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

I-25 flipped car traps people, shut down two northbound lanes

Flipped car accident on I-25
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COURTESY: Colorado Springs Fire Department, Twitter
Flipped car shuts down two northbound lanes of I-25 on Monday, 6/12/2023.
Flipped car accident on I-25
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 14:37:58-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of an accident on I-25 just north of Bijou, according to CSFD's Twitter. The two left northbound lanes are currently shut down.

There are people trapped by the accident. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

News5 is currently reaching out to CSFD to learn more details. We will keep this article updated as we learn more.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing