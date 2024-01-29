I-25 construction taking place from mile point 139 to 144

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin to perform nighttime guardrail and pothole repairs to I-25 in both the north and southbound lanes from mile point 139 to 144 beginning Monday.

Those driving on I-25 should expect restrictions on speed, and the reduction of lanes throughout the working area.

According to CDOT, the area also has several curves, so extra precautions should be taken.

Night work hours will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Wednesday night.

The area will be detoured in order to keep one eastbound lane open.

The speed limit will also be dropping to 55 miles per hour.

The project is anticipated to be finished by Feb. 1.

