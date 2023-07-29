Husband speaks out after stranger attacks wife through bedroom window AC unit

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who assaulted a woman during a home invasion in Colorado Springs is on the run. Now, the woman and her husband are trying to make sense of the attack that they said happened in their quiet neighborhood.

Police said it happened around 11:25 p.m. on Thursday at the couple's home just south of Patty Jewett Golf Course. They said the man broke through the bedroom window air conditioning unit and tried to grab the woman through the window. The victim said the man had his pants down during the attack.

Ryan LeCompte, the woman's husband, spoke to News5 on her behalf. He is an employee at KOAA. He said he was in California on military orders when his neighbor texted him shortly after the suspect tried to break in.

"He heard a loud crash, heard the dogs barking, heard her screaming. Unfortunately, because she was in the middle of that scuffle, she was unable to answer my phone calls," he said.

His wife said she was trying to defend herself as the man kept attacking her and telling her to be quiet. LeCompte said two of his wife's friends were staying over that night and jumped in to help her when they heard the noise.

"The three of them were able to fight the guy off and he ran away," he said.

He said his wife was left with several bruises, but said the biggest concern is the emotional trauma she will carry. Their dog was also injured in the attack after the AC unit fell on him and broke his leg.

"She's pretty banged up," she LeCompte. "The mental aspect, I fear, is going to be more of a hurdle."

He said they both plan to enroll in self-defense classes after the incident. Isaac Costley, the owner of CFMAF Martial Arts and Fitness, said his experience in law enforcement opened his eyes to the prevalence of assault.

"I've seen too many victims. It kills me," he said. "Everybody thinks it's someone else until it's them. Then you're reacting and then you have to fight back from the position of victimization."

The woman said she never thought she would ever be the victim of an attack. LeCompte said this kind of incident was his worst fear while away from home.

"I anticipate a lot of other service members experience the same kind of feeling leaving their spouses at home alone, you know. Those are the things that we think about when we're away, you know, so just holding them a little extra tight," he said.

The woman said she does not remember anything about the suspect, except that he was a man. Colorado Springs Police said they have not arrested anyone.

If you have any information that can help in the case you can always remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

____

