Hurricane Katrina survivor reflects on Hurricane Ida making landfall on 16th anniversary

MANITOU SPRINGS — Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina which devastated New Orleans and other coastal communities.

"I feel for those people, I pray for those people because it breaks my hurt to know they have to go through it again," said Brandi Chism.

As what's left of Hurricane Ida exits Louisiana, Chism can't help but think of her friends and family back home.

"My family in New Orleans had already evacuated. They just don't risk it, not after Katrina. You just can't risk it anymore because you never know," said Chism.

She says Katrina was one of the worst storms that went through the state of Louisiana.

"I had a lot of family evacuate with Katrina. We have a lot of extended family who lives down in New Orleans or suburbs of New Orleans and they stayed with us for two to three weeks until they were able to move back home or find other accommodations," said Chism.

With Hurricane Ida hitting on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Chism says it's devastating.

"I just had a Deja vu moment like this is going to happen again, I can't believe it's going to happen on this date. You almost hold your breath, you almost don't want it to turn but then you do because it's going to hit homes and destroy lives wherever it goes. It did slightly turn right which spared my family because we live along the coast. All of my immediate family live in the interior of Louisiana," said Chism.

As recovery efforts get underway, she hopes Coloradans can keep her home state in their thought and prayers.

"If you can donate, donate. If you find a place that's taking donations for relief, please do so," said Chism.