Hurricane Idalia impact on gas prices ahead of Labor Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s going to be a busy holiday weekend on the roads. And if you’re looking to travel for Labor Day weekend, planning ahead could save you time and money.

With gas sitting at around four dollars in Colorado Springs, it’s right at the national average which is $3.83. According to AAA, today’s national average is 24 cents more than a month ago and five cents less than a year ago.

That's because of what is happening 15 hundred miles away.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall yesterday as a category three storm. Experts say it could impact gas prices nationwide, with no relief until later this fall.

That's because it might limit some oil production in the Gulf. Plus, demand for gas always rises because so many people in Florida have evacuated. I spoke with several people fueling up at the pumps around Colorado Springs.

People tell me they wish the cost would go down but there is little they can do.

“It’s just every day I seem to look out and the prices are changing constantly, and I drive to Denver a lot for my work so I’m just noticing that I’m putting a lot more money into my gas tank and it’s making me reconsider driving to Denver so much,” said Joe Frasca, a local driver.

If you are looking to save money on gas before traveling this weekend, the GasBuddy app lets you track and find the cheapest gas in your area.

“Things that we used to kind of do without kind of thinking about it, like going to go see our grandkids, we’re now having to rethink it every once in a while, because we’re just putting too much money into our gas tanks,” said Frasca.

