Hunters, other sportspeople in southeastern Colorado invited to talk gray wolf reintroduction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hunters and other sportspeople from across Colorado’s southeastern region, including El Paso County, are invited to talk about the recent reintroduction of gray wolves west of the Continental Divide at a caucus hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife happening at the end of this month.

“These caucus meetings are CPW’s ongoing effort to involve and inform hunters, anglers and all other outdoor enthusiasts about our efforts to manage the state’s wildlife and offer the best recreation opportunities we can at our state parks,” said Region Manager Frank McGee in a news release Tuesday. “We want to make sure their questions and concerns are being answered and addressed.

The caucus comes on the heels of therelease of 10 gray wolves in Grand and Summit Counties last month. The state’s Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, approved last May, will aim to bring between 10 to 15 multiple packs annually. After that point, Colorado should have up to 50 wolves that CPW will then monitor to make sure that the population is self-sustaining.

While the most hot topic issue will be wolf reintroduction, McGee said this Sportsperson’s Caucus is especially important because all those who attend in person will be able to nominate and vote on a new caucus delegate.

“And electing a new caucus delegate is especially important because that person will help carry the priorities of the Southeast Region to CPW Director Jeff Davis and the Statewide Roundtable and ensure your voices are heard,” McGee said.

Larry McCormack, one of the region’s current caucus delegates will be stepping away from his role, and those who attend the caucus will have the opportunity to elect a new caucus delegate to work alongside caucus delegate Ron Goodrich.

The Sportsperson’s Caucus is scheduled at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, at CPW’s Southeast Region offices in Colorado Springs and online, broadcast live via a Zoom webinar.

While the current pack of wolves is spreading throughout Grand and Summit Counties, CPW officials have previously said Coloradans should expect the packs to expand widely which could include the Front Range. It's not clear — per the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan — what impact, if any, wolf reintroduction will have in the El Paso County area.

