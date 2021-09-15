Hunt Military Communities helps veterans and families find homes

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 is highlighting one organization that's always stepping in to help veterans and military families in their time of need.

Hunt Military Communities is dedicated to helping military families find homes and communities that fit their economic and social needs. HMC also has a foundation called 'Hunt Heroes' that funds projects in the community that challenge the issues veterans are having in healthcare, housing, and education.

"We are a non-profit, and each year we raise funds and in return give it back to families in need," said Lynette Hegeman, the National Marketing Director of HMC, and the President of the Heroes Foundation. "We do things like give away a scholarship every year, and we even partner with tunnel towers where we pay for a home to be retro-fitted to an injured soldier."

Staff members have served in the military and understand some challenges military families face.

Locally, the Peterson Air Force Base is a Hunt Military Community!

