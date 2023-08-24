Hundreds of students in Pueblo still waiting for air conditioning in school

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's been a hot start to the school year, especially for students and staff at Heaton Middle School in Pueblo. The building has no air conditioning.

That's not likely to change anytime soon, according to School District 60.

"There is no excuse, no, that AC should have been [put in] before the school year started, come on now," said a Heaton Middle School grandparent Cyndy Cantwell.

Many schools did get air conditioning installed over the summer, thanks to a 2019 bond measure passed by voters.

But three schools including Heaton are waiting for back-ordered parts to come in by summer 2024.

"She would be so grouchy and tell me every day that it's just hot, it's just miserable to work in the school and I can see why," said Cantwell.

School officials said parents can keep their kids at home during hot days without any penalties toward their attendance record.

A security guard at the school said some teachers have been bringing in their own AC units.

A D60 spokesperson said having no air conditioning in schools has been a battle for years.

"I'm very concerned because it also brings on headaches and kids that have asthma," said Cantwell.

"Please get that air fixed for these kids," said Cantwell. "Trying to get school work done in the school it's got to be hard."

