Hundreds laid off at EVRAZ Pueblo Steel Mill following contract fallout

PUEBLO — Pueblo contractor Wanzek terminated 666 contract employees working on the new EVRAZ solar-powered rail mill on January 3, 2023.

According to a letter from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to the Mayor of Pueblo, Nick Gradisar and the Board of County Commissioners, it details the termination of the contract between Waznek and Palmer NA, LLC in Pueblo.

It is unclear at this time as to what percentage of the workers were brought in by Wanzek compared to those hired locally in the Pueblo area. While the employees were not unionized, they were informed they would be terminated once the contract was complete.

However, that promise came quicker than expected, as the termination has come immediately.

The termination comes amid a lawsuit brought against the contractor Waznek by Palmer NA, LLC, allegedly citing multiple instances of negligence and breaches of contract by Wanzek.

The lawsuit details the alleged lack of oversight and commitment to contract promises by Wanzek. The first is the lack of hiring of "competent personnel and workers," which has been the direct cause of unnecessary delays and substantial extra costs to the project.

The lawsuit also details incidents of workplace accidents that, while not fatal, could have led to extremely dangerous situations, including death.

The lawsuit states, "Wanzek further failed to comply with safety programs and protocols in accordance with the contract, causing multiple serious on-site incidents that required additional costs and substantially delayed the Project. As just one example of many instances, in October 2021, Wanzek’s crews uncovered an active waterline, forcing the Project to be shut down for a week."

As a result of that incident in October 2021, Waznek was supposed to establish excavation directives to avoid a similar incident. According to the plaintiff, this was not followed, as an alleged incident two months later resulted in Wanzek's subcontractor striking a 24-inch mill cooling waterline.

The strike of that water cooling line resulted in an immediate shutdown of both the coil and steel mills, leading to a 24-hour loss of production for both mills. Palmer NA, LLC argues that this negligence led to an unacceptable risk for furnace operators at the mill endangering workers' lives.

The lawsuit from Palmer NA, LLC seeks damages totaling $130 million.

Wanzek has also filed a counter-lawsuit. In the suit, they deny many of the allegations of negligence and endangerment of employees surrounding accidents stated in the original suit. The lawsuit does accept partial blame for instances of staffing issues with key project managers.

“Although it is unfortunate Evraz needed to make a change in general contractors on their construction project, I have full confidence this will be a short-term disruption to the future of the rail mill. Based on conversations over the holiday with Evraz officers, I believe Evraz is committed to supporting the local economy and jobs of those who are able to contribute to the completion of the construction project," says Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. "It is not uncommon for a project of this magnitude to see disruptions, but I know Evraz is committed to completing this project in a timely manner as close to the original schedule as possible."

The new additions, when complete, will make the EVRAZ steel mill compete with major competitors in Asia. The new mill, when completed, would allow for the manufacturing of railroad segments in lengths only offered in Asian markets. The new rail mill would also be the first of its kind to be completely run on renewable energy.

____

