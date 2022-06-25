Hundreds gather in downtown Colorado Springs to protest Roe v. Wade decision

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two demonstrations were held Friday night to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Colorado Springs Women's March organized the first protest at City Hall. They brought signs, flags, and bags labeled choice.

"I am supporting women's rights. I am a woman, I have a lot of nieces, I have a lot of women friends. It is important for me to say what happens to my body," said Helen McChesney.

McChesney says she was expecting the decision, but still found it disgusting.

"I am tired of hearing about the constitution, I have rights too," said McChesney.

"I'm hanging out downtown watching people yell and scream about a good decision made by the Supreme Court today to bring the issue of abortion back to the states where it belongs," said Ben Gilbert.

He believes the constitution has been restored, and states have their rights back.

"Abortion is snuffing out human life in a woman's womb. It is murder, you are killing an innocent life," said Gilbert.

After the demonstration ended at City Hall, protesters marched to Acacia Park for the second one. It was held by the Democratic Socialists of America.

"This is something a lot of people care about very deeply. Many of them see it as a threat to their fundamental democratic rights. As the Democratic Socialists of America, defending democracy is one of our top priorities," said Jacki Othon, Co-Chair of the Colorado Springs Democratic Socialists of America.

The organization demanded action from Senators Bennett and Hickenlooper to codify abortion rights into federal law.