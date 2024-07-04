Hundreds celebrated an 'Old-Fashioned' 4th of July in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK — There's nothing like a good old-fashioned watermelon-eating contest to celebrate the 4th of July. Hundreds of people went to Woodland Park from all over the area.

As 'Born in the U.S.A' blared over speakers, people enjoyed a kids' fishing derby, some line dancing and dunking city council members in the dunk tank.

"Communities need to come together and look at this, they're all out here and they're having fun, this is what America is all about," said a part-time resident David Thompson.

I spoke with a woodland park resident who has been going to this celebration for more than two decades.

"I'm just over there about two miles, I wouldn't miss it, it's always the best, crowds and foods, you got every variety," said Cheryl Steen.

"My dad was in the Army for 20 years so we always like to celebrate the 4th of July and Independence Day and spend time together as a family," said a Bloomfield resident Kate Hector.

Many people told me the celebration was all about coming together as a community and having fun.

"We spend too much time thinking how we're different, but we are all Americans and we are lucky to be here," said a Divide resident Cora Tomsky.

A lot of people planned to attend the free symphony 'Above the Clouds' Thursday night after all the excitement.

