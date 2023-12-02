Humane Society partners with auto body shop for Home for the Holidays promotion

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the holiday season in full swing, the Humane Society is trying to make sure that every pet in its care finds a new home.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has partnered up with Status Symbol Auto Body as a part of their Home for the Holidays promotion.

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

From Friday until Christmas Day, Status Symbol will donate $30 to the Humane Society for every pet that gets adopted.

The Humane Society said they are grateful for the partnership and these types of relationships help promote the animals in the shelter that are looking for forever homes.

While the Humane Society is eager to see all of their animals get adopted, they want to stress that getting a pet is a big responsibility. Anyone looking to adopt should be prepared for all that comes with owning a pet.



