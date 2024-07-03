Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region reminds you to keep pets safe this holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fireworks can be stressful on our pets as the loud noise can cause them to become scared and even run away.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says that the Fourth of July is their busiest time of the year for taking in stray animals. Around the holiday last year, they took in almost 200 dogs that were picked up as strays.

HSPPR says shelters across the country see a lot of animals come in around the Fourth of July. They say the pets have escaped their homes because they are frightened by fireworks.

If your pet does go missing, HSPPR urges you to make sure that if they are microchipped and that the information is up to date.

"So, if you have moved recently or if you've changed phone numbers anytime soon, please update your pet's microchip information because that is the fastest way we're going to get your pet back to you," said Cody Costra with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

HSSPR is also urging people not to take their pets to firework displays and to help them feel safe if fireworks are happening nearby.

This includes having a safe place for your pet to go so they are more comfortable and aren't as afraid, such as a bedroom or kennel for dogs and cat house or closets for cats.

