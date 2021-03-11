Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region receives $500k donation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is getting some extra help.

All Pro Capital is donating $500k to the organization over the next decade.

The money will help with outreach programs like vet services for people who are struggling financially.

The HSPPR said many people gave up their pets during the pandemic because they didn't have the money to care for them.

"Rather than watch someone that's got a ten-year-old pet relinquish it because they can't pay for the bills and then we adopt it out to someone else, who better keep it than the person who's had it since a puppy."

All Pro Capital hopes their donation to the HSPPR will encourage other businesses to donate to local causes.