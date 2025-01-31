Watch Now
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region asking for donations to rehabilitate two puppies

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking for donations to help rehabilitate two puppies that were brought to them in extremely poor condition.

HSPPR says Reggie and Willow were extremely emaciated when they arrived at the shelter. Both puppies are currently in foster care while they recover.

News5 spoke with Reggie's mom, Lieutenant (Lt.) Kelly Napieralski with Animal Law Enforcement, who says she's optimistic that the puppies will make a full recovery.

"Currently, we're doing weekly rechecks with the veterinarian, and of course, he's being monitored closely in the home as well, but we're checking on his intake, his bloodwork, and just making sure all of his internal organs are functioning as they're suppose to be while he tries to gain some weight," said Lt. Kelly Napieralski.

If you would like to donate, click here.

