Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region asking for donations to rehabilitate two puppies

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking for donations to help rehabilitate two puppies that were brought to them in extremely poor condition.

HSPPR says Reggie and Willow were extremely emaciated when they arrived at the shelter. Both puppies are currently in foster care while they recover.

News5 spoke with Reggie's mom, Lieutenant (Lt.) Kelly Napieralski with Animal Law Enforcement, who says she's optimistic that the puppies will make a full recovery.

"Currently, we're doing weekly rechecks with the veterinarian, and of course, he's being monitored closely in the home as well, but we're checking on his intake, his bloodwork, and just making sure all of his internal organs are functioning as they're suppose to be while he tries to gain some weight," said Lt. Kelly Napieralski.

If you would like to donate, click here.

___





Figure skaters among those on board the plane that crashed into the Potomac Figure skaters and their families and coaches were on board a flight that crashed near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Champion figure skaters among those on board the plane that crashed into the Potomac

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.