Humane Society of Pikes Peak rescues 26 cats from home

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Humane Society rescued 26 cats from a hoarding situation where the cats were living in carriers stacked on top of each other in a garage.

According to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, its Animal Law Enforcement team rescued them from the garage where they were living in unsanitary conditions.

Several cats were laying in their own feces or urine and were very undersocialized.

The owner was overwhelmed with the number of cats and ended up surrendering them so they could be properly cared for and treated.

All of the cats were checked for signs of medical distress and upon examination, all cats will require medical or behavioral support.

The Humane Society's team will continue to monitor the cats and evaluate each cat individually over the next few days.

As of publishing this story, over $3,000 has been raised for resources to help care for these cats.

