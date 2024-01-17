Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region now offering neuter surgeries at Pueblo clinic

PUEBLO, Colo. — To combat the ongoing lack of pet care across the country, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and PetSmart have teamed up to continue to help combat the issue.

The HSPPR has expanded services at a Wellness Clinic inside PetSmart on the north side of Pueblo next to Tinseltown.

The clinic, which operates Sunday through Wednesday, is another option for additional low-cost animal care services for pet owners in Southern Colorado. The HSPPR says people will now have the option to get their cats and dogs spayed and neutered if needed at the Wellness Clinic.

The clinic which opened in February of 2022, only offered low-cost vaccines and wellness exams at the time.

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

According to the humane society, Pueblo and Pueblo County residents will get a 10% discount on all services provided. The clinic also offers a variety of care bundles, learn more here.

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, click here.

