Humane Society needs help caring for these puppies, microchipping event coming soon

TRINIDAD, CO — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for donations to help care for a litter of puppies they took in this week.

The four-week-old puppies are currently being cared for at a partner agency that is giving them around-the-clock care after the Humane Society says it would not be able to manage the burden on resources the puppies would bring.

The humane society says these little ones can not do anything themselves and are still being bottle-fed.

The puppies were found abandoned at a construction site near Trinidad. The Humane Society gave them an emergency exam and a flea bath to make sure they were in good health before handing them over to a partner agency for care.

"Unfortunately, cases like this you know, do happen occasionally. We just like to reiterate that if you're ever feeling overwhelmed by the amount of pets you have, or you have an accidental litter that you can't take care of, you can bring them to us, no questions asked," said Cody Coster, Public Relations Manager Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

The puppies won't be available for adoption until they have been weened onto solid food as they are still too little. The Humane Society is asking for assistance to care for the puppies and says as little as $5 dollars would give the puppies a better chance at survival.

If you would like to donate you can do so here.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region takes in more than 24,000 animals a year according to their website and are always looking for caring compassionate people looking to foster animals. Those interested in fostering an animal from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region can apply here.

The puppies come after animal shelters across the front range have already been struggling. As we previously reported in July, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said 100 stray dogs wound up at the shelter. At the time of that story, 43 of those dogs had been returned to their owners.

So how does one prevent their animal from winding up in the shelter or being lost? One of the major things a pet owner can do is microchip their animal. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will be hosting a microchipping event on Friday, August 18th.

The Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region will be partnering with Phil Long to host a "Check the Chip Day" where you will be able to update your pet's microchip information for free. For those with animals that are not microchipped, you will be able to do so while supplies last for $40.

Animal vaccinations for dogs and cats will also be available for $20.

More information is below.

