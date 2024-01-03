Humane Society feeling the impact of veterinarian shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is struggling to provide services to the public because of a veterinarian shortage.

The CEO says hiring veterinarians has become increasingly difficult. He believes there is some hope as more vet schools increase their enrollment.

He also says new telehealth services adds options for pet owners and takes pressure off of veterinarians.

He says the big reason for the shortgage is veterinarians leave school with a higher debt to income ratio than other healthcare professionals. This discourages people from wanting to join the field.

He also believes burnout could be to blame since many veterinarian clinics are short-staffed.

