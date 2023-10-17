Human remains found in Colorado Springs, identified as victim of 2022 homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — In a news release Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department said they received an anonymous tip to reports of human remains on Thursday, October 5th.

The tip reported that human remains were inside a bag near a drainage culvert in an area of West Polk Street, located a few blocks south of West Fillmore Street.

Following a preliminary search, the Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit was called to the scene, and unidentified human remains were later confirmed to be in the bag, according to the El Paso County Coroner.

The following day, the coroner's office conducted an autopsy of the body. On Wednesday, October 11th, the remains were confirmed to be those of Daxicmo Ceja of Colorado Springs. Ceja was identified as the victim of a 2022 homicide, but his body was never located until now.

At the time of the initial investigation, 38-year-old Deka Simmons was arrested by the Colorado Springs Task Force on charges of murder in the first degree. Simmons still sits in the El Paso County Jail.

According to the El Paso County Court Docket, Simmons has a re-trail readiness conference scheduled for November 3th, and a jury trial scheduled for November 13th. Ceja's death was the 17th homicide investigation in 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

