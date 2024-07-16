Huerfano County launches new conservation projects aimed at saving people money

HUERFANO COUNTY — Huerfano County has launched some new conservation projects aimed at saving people money. The new projects include the following:
- solar panel installations
- lighting and mechanical upgrades
- water conservation
Once complete, these projects will replace the county's power infrastructure.
Carl Young, the County Administrator, says moving to cleaner energy now will provide benefits for years to come.
"So, over the long run this is going to... impact climate change and help to have our... county be more resilient for the future climate issues (which) is also going to help save money," said Young. "We're going to reduce the cost of operating the day-to-day business of the county, lowering the cost to do business here."
The county expects to save $56,000 a year on energy costs and decrease energy use by 26%.
