HSPPR taking in record numbers of cats and kittens

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region needs help with fosters for the record number of cats and kittens that are coming in.

The organization said this week alone they have more than 370 animals in their shelter. Many are young kittens.

Anyone who would like to help is welcome to apply to foster a pet.

If you can't foster a cat, there are other ways to give back and help the organization.

"We're sharing stories all over our social media with links to donate. Those donations are going to help support animals just like these guys for their care that they need, as well as the foster program directly so that we can provide supplies and support to our foster volunteers," foster care program manager Fiona Norby said.

The donation drive will go through the month of May.

The HSPPR wants to remind people that if you do find a kitten or kittens outside and they look healthy, leave them alone. The mother cat is probably nearby.

Find more information on the HSPPR Facebook page.