Howl-a-Day Bazaar returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Dog lovers in Colorado Springs got to enjoy some holiday fun this weekend and help support a local rescue. The Howl-a-Day Bazaar is a holiday-themed craft fair and event that supports All Breed Rescue and Training.

Dozens of craft vendors brought booths to the bazaar, and dog owners got to purchase photos of their pooches with Santa and the Grinch.

Lauren Fox, Executive Director of All Breed Rescue and Training said she was relieved to get to welcome everyone back for the event this year.

"It's really lovely to see us finally get back to doing the events that we love," Fox said. "Of course, last year we didn't have our Howl-a-Day Bazaar. So, it's kind of an end-of-the-year reunion getting to see people in the community and wish them in person happy holidays."

Her group gives dogs a second chance if they are considered unadoptable by other rescues and shelters. The charity fosters the dogs, gives them training and rehabilitation, and helps them to find forever homes.