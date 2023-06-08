How you can remain safe if you see a bear this Summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — In Colorado, it is possible to spot a black bear, as we share a living space with their natural habit. That is why it is important to know what to do if you encounter a bear.

Bears are often on the lookout for food so you want to have a bear-safe trash can. From hiking to camping and even grilling in your backyard, there is always a chance that you could spot a bear because we live in beautiful Colorado. If this happens to you, try not to panic.

I spoke with Drew Vrbenec, the district wildlife manager at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region. He tells me it is important to act big and hold your ground if you see a bear.

You do not want to run, especially because that bear could have a cub.

Making a lot of noise will likely cause the bear to leave you alone. Also, keep your distance and do not get any closer to the bear.

“Keeping the distance is important for the bear’s safety as well as people's safety. Something as simple as a pop can with some gravel in it and tape on the top, making this noise when you shake it, is enough to deter the bear. It’s not going to hurt the bear but it’s going to deter it and keep it moving,” said Vrbenec.

Always keep your dog on a leash and your children close by. Carry bear spray with you if you are camping or hiking. Food is often what a hungry bear is looking for if they approach your campsite. That is why you want to clean off your grill and pack food away tightly and out of reach.

Also, lock your car doors. I am told you would be surprised how many people keep food in their cars and do not lock their doors. Bears are smart and have been known to get into cars for food.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.