How you can help improve El Paso and Teller counties

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Feedback is wanted from El Paso County and Teller County residents about their opinions on their communities and its needs.

Input from residents is wanted for Elevated Insights a market research company that is based in Colorado Springs. Their goal is on learning about community needs and wants and to work with the city to communicate those needs and wants.

This marks the 6th annual AskCOS and this year Teller County is also included in its own Community Needs Survey sponsored by the Rampart Library District.

El Paso County residents 18 and older are encouraged to participate in this year's AskCOS survey, which in total will take about 10 minutes to complete and will be available until Tuesday, September 27th.

The survey covers topics like satisfaction with living in the community, attitudes about affordable housing, the upcoming mayor election, and trust in nonprofit organizations.

Teller County residents 13 years and older are encouraged to participate in the Community Needs Survey to help Rampart library District evaluate how they can serve the community better in the future.

The Community Needs Survey which will take participants about 12 minutes to complete, will focus on satisfaction living in the community, desired areas of personal improvement and interest in the variety of services the library could provide for the community.

The Teller County Community Needs Survey will be available until Tuesday, September 2oth.

As a thank you for participating in the survey, Elevated Insights will host sweepstakes where 10 survey takers will earn a $100 VISA e-gift card in each of the two counties. If residents prefer a paper version of the survey, they can email info@elevatedinsights.com.

