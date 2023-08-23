Watch Now
How you can get a free college degree in Colorado, tuition and books covered

Efforts to fill positions in fields with staffing shortages like teaching, law enforcement
This comes as a part of an effort to fill critical positions in fields facing a worker shortage.
Posted at 6:36 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 20:36:55-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thanks to Career Advance Colorado,you can get a free college degree with fees and books paid for. Teaching, nursing, firefighting, law enforcement, forestry, or construction careers are covered.

Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) is one of 19 community and technical colleges you can choose from in the state.

There is still time to sign up this fall. PPSC's last day to register is August 23rd. The deadline is up to each individual institution.

The program gave more than $5 million to support students in eligible programs for up to two years.

But even if the funding runs out, PPSC will find a way to help students finish their programs, according to student services.

"Our promise is if you enter these programs, we're going to take the funding needed to make sure you complete them," said vice president Roberto Garcia.

George Sukhdeo is getting his law enforcement certificate for free.

"It really puts me and my family at a good advantage for me to have this career field and not be in debt," said Sukhdeo.

The program can cost $12,000 at PPSC, said the academy's director Cathy Labrecque.

"It's wonderful because I know we have lost people who just can't afford to come to the academy," Labrecque.

She said this class is the largest since the start of the pandemic, thanks to Career Advance Colorado.

"Law enforcement is very much in need of new officers, hopefully, we can supplement some of the numbers and continue to contribute to the communities," said Labrecque.

For Sukhdeo, graduating debt-free helps him pursue his dream of becoming a police officer.

"I told my wife from day one that I want to be in acareer field where my son will look at me and say I'm proud of that, my dad does this," said Sukhdeo.

Eligible certificate programs have been determined based on the workforce needs of the community. This fall's eligible programs at Pikes Peak State College are:

Early Childhood Education

  • Early Childhood Education Director
  • Early Childhood Education Teacher
  • Early Childhood Education Assistant Teacher
  • Early Childhood Education Basic Skills
  • Infant Toddler

Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy

  • PPRLEA Certificate

Fire Science

  • Basic Firefighter Certificate

Nursing

  • Nursing Assistant

Building and Construction

  • Electrical Fundamentals
  • Electrical Advanced Applications
  • Carpentry Fundamentals
  • Carpentry Advanced Applications

Students are required to apply for federal or state financial aid in order to be eligible for Career Advance funding. The initiative with pay all remaining costs after financial aid has been applied.
The Career Advance Colorado initiative is made possible because of House Bill 23-1246, which dedicates $38.6 million to the state's community and technical colleges. Pikes Peak State College is allocated $5.3 million of these funds.
