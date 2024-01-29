How you can file your taxes for free this year

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every year Pikes Peak United Way helps people file their taxes all for free, but you need to sign up quick it's a first come-first served basis.

This is for families and individuals who make less than $60,000 a year.

Make an appointment by calling 2-1-1.

February is traditional the busiest month. United Way has several locations across El Paso County.

Locations for services:

- Family Success Center, 1520 Verde Drive, Southeast Colorado Springs

- The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument

- Cottonwood Center, 427 E. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs

- YMCA 1st and Main, 3035 New Center Point, Colorado Springs

- Penrose Library’s The Hall - 20 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs (behind the main library)

- East Library - 5550 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs

- Pikes Peak United Way - 518 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs

The goal is to file 2,500 tax returns this year. Previous year’s efforts funneled nearly $2 million into the local economy.

Although most of us are still waiting for all our forms to come, experts say filing early is the best route to take. That's because it helps protect you from anyone who may have stolen you identity and will try to file for you.

Plus, if you are getting a refund, you get it sooner.

On average, refunds processed through United Way are returned in just 10-14 days.

We all remember the shock we had last year of not getting as big of a refund as we saw during the pandemic. The good news is, this year, financial experts say our refunds are expected to be bigger.

"There were changes based on the inflationary adjustments to the standard deduction, child credit, earned income credit, some other credits, even the tax rate brackets change to reflect inflation," chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt, Mark Steber.

If you bought an electric vehicle or had any energy efficient home improvements, look for credits and deductions you might qualify for.

United Way is looking for more volunteers to make this service possible.

