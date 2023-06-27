How you and your home can beat the upcoming Colorado heat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Since Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the year for southern Colorado, it's more important than ever to find ways to keep yourself and your home cool.

Tips to keep yourself cool:

According to several Colorado residents, one of the most popular ways to combat the Colorado heat is by visiting one of the many splash pads around town. Here's a full list of the splash pads available:



John Venezia Comunity Park

Deeerfield Park

Acaia Park

America the Beautiful Park

Community Splash Park

Aga Park

Bonforte Park

Wilson Ranch Park

For those that are looking for more than a splash pad can provide, there are also several local pools that can help you keep cool.

For those who would rather stay inside, there are several Pikes Peak Library District locations you can visit that are sure to have the air conditioner up high.

When it comes to ensuring that your home stays cool, Colorado Springs Utilities has released some helpful tips.

Tips to keep your home cool:



Open your doors and windows in the morning to cool down the house

Once it's cool, close the doors, windows and any curtains or blinds to protect your space from the sun's rays

Use fans throughout the home

Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise to push cool air downwards

Hold off on using appliances during the day

Set the thermostat higher when you're out and during the night

