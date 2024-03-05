How to vote this Super Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Today is Super Tuesday and for those of you planning to vote in the primary, there are some things you need to know. You have until 7 p.m. to drop off your ballot or vote in person or it will not be counted.

You can drop your ballot off at one of the 39 drop-off boxes. There are also 11 vote services polling centers set up throughout El Paso County. These allow you to vote in person. I spoke with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, Steve Schleiker about today’s Election Day. He says Super Tuesday is a big deal this year, and he believes local voters were waiting for the Supreme Court to decide on whether Coloradans can vote for former President Trump. Here’s what he had to say about election day.

“Right now, the Republicans are coming out in force, followed by the unaffiliated and the democrats. Right now, the Republicans are outpacing the Democrats 2-1 in El Paso County,” said Schleiker.

“We are in a primary which means our unaffiliated voters get both ballots. Please only vote one ballot. If you vote both and return both, both will be voided. The other thing is to be sure you sign your affidavit,” said Schleiker.

Make sure you sign your ballot. If you fail to, it will not be counted, and the county will reach out to you to come cure your ballot. If this happens, you will be given an eight-day window to do so.

Also, if you’re concerned about voter security, the county drop-off boxes have security cameras like this one. You can even watch the live 24-hour surveillance cameras, here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.