How to volunteer for City Serve Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — City Serve Day kicks off on Friday, April 28 in Colorado Springs. Volunteers will be completing service projects in our community that help with everything from local schools to food pantries.

City Serve Day is actually two days long. With over 50 projects underway, Saturday, April 29 will be the biggest day of service in Colorado Springs.

The event is hosted by COS I Love You. They are a nonprofit that works with organizations and local churches to complete community service projects throughout the city.

Volunteers will complete service projects throughout Colorado Springs. The many projects include everything from cleaning up local parks to gardening and painting.

“The powerful thing behind City Serve Day is: it introduces people to the idea of serving their community. It doesn’t require a ton of commitment. It doesn’t require a ton of preparation. People can just show up and serve,” said Stu Davis, the executive director of COS I Love You.

There are several volunteer slots still open for City Serve Day. Organizers will be taking volunteers for the project through Saturday, April 29.

They are hoping to have nearly 2,000 volunteers. Visit the city serve website to see what projects could use extra help,

“When people come together from different parts of town, they come together and find themselves serving at the same place," said Davis. "They meet some new people, they have a great time, and then they get a chance to understand that there [are] lots of people pitching in to help organizations to kind of move forward.”

____

