How to thank first responders

SOUTHERN COLORADO — This weekend we continue to reflect on those who lost their lives and loved ones on 9/11, and our strength as a country.

First responders often run into the thick of tragedies, pandemics, and natural disasters, while the rest of us run away. On the weekend of 9/11, there are many ways you can thank a first responder. Little acts of kindness can go a long way.

James Johnson is CEO of Operation Gratitude, a non-profit, dedicated to providing opportunities for Americans to express appreciation, for first responders, military families, and healthcare heroes.

Johnson says one way to show appreciation is by volunteering. Johnson says just do a little google search - and- see where you can contribute!

"There are lots of opportunities, whether it's hand knitting something, a baked item, something that they can wear, or that they can read," he said during an interview with our news partners. "I think anything that you're going to contribute is going to be appreciated, just because it's a gift from the heart."

You can also share your gratitude through a letter, and research online where you can send one to first responders. Or, if you see a man or woman in uniform, skip the mailbox and just say it in person.