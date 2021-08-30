How to talk to your teens about the conflict in Afghanistan

COLORADO SPRINGS — The news about the Taliban taking over Afghanistan is nearly everywhere. It's likely our kids have also seen the heartbreaking images of refugees trying to flee the country, and if they don't quite understand, child psychiatrists say that's okay.

For kids who are seven and younger, child psychiatrists say parents should refrain from speaking about war and other tough subjects, unless they bring it up first. If they have brought it up, or if you believe your child is old enough to have this type of conversation, you can kick off the topic by asking open-ended questions. Ask your child what they've already seen or heard.

Experts say parents can use this opportunity to find out where your child is getting their information from, address concerns they might have, and provide as much factually correct information as possible.

"Technology and media, play a very complicated role in young people's lives," explained James P. Steyer, Founder of Common Sense Media. "I think for parents and educators the number one thing you have to do is have an ongoing dialogue and open communication with your child. Let them know it's okay to not be okay," he explained to our news partner.

If you're child is a teen, consider encouraging them to write a letter to their congressperson or other government official. You can also help them to get involved in fundraisers and volunteer efforts, that support our troops and Afghan refugees.

