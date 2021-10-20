How to support Silver Key's Annual Bountiful Bags Thanksgiving Food Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 25-year long tradition lives on this year as Silver Key works to provide Bountiful Bags Thanksgiving meals for 1,300 seniors in our area.

Silver Key is collecting goods for these Thanksgiving meals from now through Nov. 1st and they could really use your help. Those who are out grocery shopping can help Silver Key by collecting the items needed. Canned cranberry sauce, yams, sweet potatoes, dry stuffing, canned green beans, canned cream of mushroom soup, instant mashed potatoes, and dessert dry mix for holiday specials such as cookies, and cake are just some of the items they are hoping to collect. Those who wish to donate can do so by dropping canned goods and items off at the food pantry locations.

Silver Key is also accepting monetary donations and volunteers from those who wish to contribute to this cause. For more information visit here.

Below is a list of the drop off locations: