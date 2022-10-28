How to stay safe while Trick-or-Treating

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s common sense, but Colorado Springs Police want to remind parents to make sure they do a safety check list before taking their children trick-or-treating. Police say Halloween safety all starts with a safe costume.

You want to make sure your child’s costume isn’t too long so they can avoid tripping. Another big thing to check is your child’s candy. Make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. Fentanyl and other drugs have been found in candy this past month. But Springs police tell me that isn’t a big thing they are seeing here. It’s just something to be aware of.

“There have been reports, not locally, but nationally, there have been reports of drugs that have been concealed inside candy wrappers, particularly skittles and smarties,” said Robert Tornabene, Colorado Springs Police Public Information Officer.

It’s important that parents go over a plan with their child before they head out the door. Rules like, “Don’t cross the street if there isn’t a crosswalk,” and “Do not approach a dark house that isn’t well lit,” can go a long way.

Police say if you’re driving in the neighborhood, to have your windows down and to be on the lookout for any children in costumes.

