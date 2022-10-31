How to stay safe this Halloween

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to a 2019 study done by the National Highway Administration, pedestrian deaths are 43% higher on Halloween.

It seems like common sense, but with dusk arriving sooner, it’s harder to see some pedestrians who are out on Halloween. Colorado Springs Police want to remind all of us to be alert tonight.

If you are driving through town tonight, keep a window down and listen for anyone who might be trying to cross the street.

For residential parts of town with a lot of trick-or-treaters, a flashlight helps to spot children who are wearing darker costumes.

Police say if you’re out walking tonight, watch out for cars and keep a close eye on your child.

“Have them walk. Not run. Have them use sidewalks and maintain close contact with them, so if your child is under the age of 12, you should be walking with them," said Robert Tornabene, Public Information Officer at Colorado Springs Police.

Springs Police say never approach a house that isn’t well-lit and do not let your child eat their candy until it’s been safely inspected.

It’s up to parents, drivers, and pedestrians to keep the streets safe tonight for trick-or-treaters.

