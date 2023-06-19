How to save on your southern colorado electric bill this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is finally starting to feel like summer with the sunshine out this week. This means it is time to look to your air conditioning unit to stay cool.

How can you save money on your energy bill if you plan on using an air conditioner this summer?

I spoke with Richard Fogal fromBrown's Heating and Cooling in Colorado Springs. He has been working in the heating and cooling business for almost 40 years.

He said the first thing you want to do is change your filter. Filter changes are essential for an air conditioner to perform at its peak. Also, if you have an operational humidifier, you want to deactivate that humidifier to use less energy.

A big mistake Richard sees people make is having their unit off most of the day, and then turning it on in the evenings. This will end up costing you more. That is why Richard suggests using a programmable thermostat so you can schedule it to keep your home cool throughout the day.

“Air conditioners are designed to maintain the temperatures in your home, not dramatically drop them. Having the air conditioner on earlier in the day, [and] maintaining your temperature throughout the course of the day is economical and efficient and will have your home much more comfortable,” said Fogal.

Users will also want to know when to call a service technician. This is needed if your AC does not turn on because it could be electrical issues. It is best to call a professional. If it is an older piece of equipment, you might need a replacement because repairs can outweigh the cost of a new unit.

Other ways to save include using shades and keeping your curtains closed. It seems simple but using the oven less will keep your home cool too.

