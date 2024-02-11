Watch Now
How to request plowing on a neighborhood street

In some cases, Public Works will be able to plow side streets once the main roads are clear and the snow has stopped
Jefferson county is facing a snow plow driver shortage this winter and is revising some of its routes as a result.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 00:04:29-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — When we have heavy snowfall, the City of Colorado Springs sends out snow plows to clear the roads.

Colorado Springs Public Works says they focus on major roadways first, such as Woodman Road and Union Boulevard.

The city will only plow neighborhood streets with more than 6 inches of snow.

But many people ask us what they can do about snow accumulation on their side streets.

Public Works says they might be able to help.

If you live on a steep road or a hill with a lot of shade that prevents quick thawing, you can call 719-385-ROAD or submit a street maintenance request, you can find that form here.

They will try to get to it after the main routes are cleared and the snow has stopped.

