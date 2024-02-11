How to request plowing on a neighborhood street

COLORADO SPRINGS — When we have heavy snowfall, the City of Colorado Springs sends out snow plows to clear the roads.

Colorado Springs Public Works says they focus on major roadways first, such as Woodman Road and Union Boulevard.

The city will only plow neighborhood streets with more than 6 inches of snow.

But many people ask us what they can do about snow accumulation on their side streets.

Public Works says they might be able to help.

If you live on a steep road or a hill with a lot of shade that prevents quick thawing, you can call 719-385-ROAD or submit a street maintenance request, you can find that form here.

They will try to get to it after the main routes are cleared and the snow has stopped.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.