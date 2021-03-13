How to report downed trees or power lines due to winter weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — Winter weather brings more dangers related to toppling trees or power lines becoming entangled within limbs and branches.
Downed Trees
- For non-emergency assistance with downed trees in roadways through the night, residents can call (719) 385-ROAD.
- To report a downed street tree, a tree planted within the public right of way
Power lines or power outages
- Colorado Springs Utilities
- Black Hills Energy
- Mountain View Electrical Association
- Fountain Utilities
- San Isabel Electric Association
The above links can also be used on desktop or mobile devices to report and track power outages.
Planning to fly?
- Check FlyCOS Delays for information on flight status in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport.
- Check DIA Delays for information on Denver International Airport
- Your airline can also provide information on flight status.
Follow the progress of the storm via our Live blog.
Resources:
- Your latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast
- School closing and delay list
- DIA Delays / FlyCOS Delays
- Watch News5 LIVE newscasts
___Where to find News5: