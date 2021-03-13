How to report downed trees or power lines due to winter weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — Winter weather brings more dangers related to toppling trees or power lines becoming entangled within limbs and branches.

Downed Trees

For non-emergency assistance with downed trees in roadways through the night, residents can call (719) 385-ROAD.

through the night, residents can call (719) 385-ROAD. To report a downed street tree, a tree planted within the public right of way Click here if you live in unincorporated El Paso County Click here if you live in Colorado Springs



Power lines or power outages

The above links can also be used on desktop or mobile devices to report and track power outages.

Planning to fly?

Check FlyCOS Delays for information on flight status in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport.

Check DIA Delays for information on Denver International Airport

Your airline can also provide information on flight status.

Follow the progress of the storm via our Live blog.

