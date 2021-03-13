Menu

How to report downed trees or power lines due to winter weather

KOAA
The First Alert 5 Weather team keeps you up to date on the rapidly changing conditions across southern Colorado.
First Alert 5 Weather Snow
Posted at 11:58 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 13:58:31-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Winter weather brings more dangers related to toppling trees or power lines becoming entangled within limbs and branches.

Downed Trees

Power lines or power outages

The above links can also be used on desktop or mobile devices to report and track power outages.

Planning to fly?

  • Check FlyCOS Delays for information on flight status in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport.
  • Check DIA Delays for information on Denver International Airport
  • Your airline can also provide information on flight status.

Follow the progress of the storm via our Live blog.

