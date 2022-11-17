How to prepare your car for winter

COLORADO SPRINGS — Winter is quickly approaching and as we start to see more cold conditions, it’s important to make sure your car is up to speed to keep you safe on icy roads.

As the temps continue to drop, you might find yourself in an unlucky situation. Yesterday, I spoke with James Berry, a local resident who was hours late to work because of car troubles caused by the cold.

“When I went out to start my car this morning, not much happened. I got the radio for a second and then just the clicking noise. This has happened to me a few times before, so I was pretty sure that just the battery had drained in the cold,” said Berry.

James has spent seven winters here, and he says having your car winterized is very important for driving in the winter.

I spoke with several auto shops throughout Colorado Springs, who recommended you have a car safety checklist.

It’s important to make sure your fluids are filled, you have windshield wiper fluid, your oil is changed, and your battery is good to go. You also what to make sure your breaks are up to speed, your gas tank is at least half full, and you have good winter wipers.

Having a good set of tires can also keep you safe on icy roads. For those who commute a long distance, you should consider getting tires with studs.

In the event of an emergency, it’s helpful to have a kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, snacks, water bottles, hand warmers, extra clothing and jumper cables.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.