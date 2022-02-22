How to prep your car for winter conditions

Things are starting to cool down here in Southern Colorado as we prepare for this week’s arctic temperatures. It is a good time for you at home to make sure your car is up to the challenge of icy roads, and winter conditions.

News5’s Caroline Peters spent the morning with John Pollett, the service manager at the Christian Brothers Automotive Cimarron Hills. He offered tips on what you should do to make sure your car is ready to take on the winter conditions.

It's important to make sure your fluids are filled, you have windshield wiper fluid, your oil is changed, and your battery is good to go.

Some other tips are making sure your breaks are up to speed, keeping your gas tank at least half full, and depending on how often you drive in the winter, and how long your commute is, investing in winter wipers.

Check your tire pressure, especially during cold weather. Many automobile shops will also check your battery for free.

If you’re planning on traveling this week, make sure you have blankets, water, food, and an emergency kit prepared in your car.