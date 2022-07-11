How to make your gas tank last longer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Even though those gas prices have dropped slightly lately, they're still hurting people's pockets. This could lead you to let that low-tank light burn a little longer than usual.

One way the American Automobile Association says they can tell people are struggling is based on how many people are calling because they've run out of gas. Nationally, there have been just under 200,000 out-of-gas calls from January to April. This is more than they saw during the same period of 2021. But they think part of the reason is more people are driving now.

Back in 2019, there were slightly more calls related to people running out of gas. The American Automobile Association says a quarter tank is when you should fill up. If you're regularly going past this point, it can cause some costly damage to the fuel

Some things that can improve your fuel efficiency are clean air filters, using cruise control, and avoiding sudden braking and accelerating.

Also, watch your speed. Consumer reports tested and found going 55 miles per hour instead of 65 improved gas mileage between six and eight miles per gallon in mid-sized sedan, and small SUV.

Lastly, additional weight such as bicycles, roof racks, and luggage carriers can drag down your miles per gallon by double digits.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.