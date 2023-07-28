How to make the transition back to school easier for your family

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting next week, District 49 students will be heading back to the classroom. And for parents and students, this can be a hectic time.

I spoke with Jamie Montoya-Desmidt. He’s a mental health services coordinator and counselor at District 2 and he says he sees families struggle this time of the year sending their kids back to school. That’s because transitioning back to school can create extra challenges for families.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are ways to make heading back to school smoother. Parents can make sure their child has a daily routine, provide regular times for healthy meals, naps, and a good night sleep. Sleep especially is something kids and teens need to go about their daily activities in the healthiest way possible. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, pre-teens need between 9 and 12 hours of sleep a night, and teens need at least 8. But research shows 73 percent of high students are failing to get enough rest. It’s important parents look into this and lead by example.

“When we look at fundamentals when going back to school is making sure students are getting enough sleep, so probably getting back into a sleep routine. We call that sleep hygiene,” said Montoya-Desmidt.

For parents with younger children, it can be helpful to connect with your child’s teachers before the school year about the best way to separate from your child at the start of the day. According to the c-d-c, brief goodbyes are often best.

____

