How to keep your pets safe through expected subzero temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — It's best to keep pets indoors during the extreme cold weather. Dogs can easily get frostbite if left outside too long, said an animal law enforcement officer Nicole Michon.

"If it's cold for you, it's cold for them," said Michon.

The Humane Society of Pikes Peak animal law enforcement officers expects up to 1,000 calls Thursday alone.

Look for signs of hypothermia, like shivering, blisters, discoloration, or a wet coat. If pets are found, outside and without any shelter, they could be taken to a rescue shelter and the owner could be fined.

"We're ultimately not trying to charge people, just educate people in the sense unless we absolutely see a gigantic violation," said Michon.

Call animal law enforcement at 719-473-1741 or 719-444-7000 after 7 p.m. or 9-1-1 in an emergency.

All Breed Rescue and Training recommends avoiding outdoor walks.

"Just playing games with your dogs inside, it's just as fun for them, it gives the mental and physical [stimulation] without having to freeze," said the events and fundraising coordinator Kara Perry.

All Breed Rescue and Training takes in dogs in need but relies on on donations to stay open. Perry said they need dog food, toys, leashes and beds.

"We're very reliant on toy donations for them to get any toys," said Perry.

Bon Pet Supply is matching donations. You can donate until December 31st. Click here for drop-off locations in your area.

