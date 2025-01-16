How to keep your pets safe as extreme cold temperatures move in this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Just like humans, our dogs and cats are at risk in extreme cold. The American Veterinary Association says a common misconception is dogs and cats are more resistant than people to the cold because of their fur.

They recognize longer-haired and thick-coated breeds like huskies are more tolerant, but say pets should never be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region suggests wiping your pets' paws after walks to remove harmful chemicals.

"It's really important to keep your pet protected because, just like humans, they can experience frostbite," said Cody Costra with the Humane Society's Public Relations. "Additionally, the salt used to melt the ice can also be harmful to your pet."

The American Veterinary Association says to make sure you also clean up any antifreeze spills quickly because even small amounts of antifreeze can be deadly to your pet.

