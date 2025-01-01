How to keep your pets safe and calm during New Year's Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS — With New Year's Eve comes a lot of commotion and noise, especially if people shoot off illegal fireworks at midnight. That can be tough on your pets.

News5 talked with the Humane Society, and they gave us some ideas on how to keep your pets safe and calm.

They say they see a lot of lost animals come into the Humane Society this time of year, so, make sure to check that your fence is secure so your pet can't get out. Better yet, keep your pet inside, and if you have to take them out, keep them on a leash, even if you have a fenced in yard.

The Humane Society says to try to keep them in a calm environment during the fireworks.

"One of the suggestions that we offer to people is just making sure they have some safe calm space, some nice calming music," said Kelley Likes, Humane Society President and CEO. "I one year put my pets in the bathroom with me and played some nice music for them. A great thing for dogs is giving them something like a Kong filled with peanut butter to give them something to do to take their mind off all of the noise that's happening outside."

They also say you should make sure your pet's tags and microchips are up to date. Double check the phone number listed is current, so if your pet is lost, it can be returned to you.

