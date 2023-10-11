SOUTHERN COLORADO — It's National Fire Prevention Week. According to the American Red Cross, if a fire starts in your home, you have about two minutes to escape. This is why having an early warning from a smoke alarm can save lives.

This week, the Pueblo Fire Department is working to educate kids about fire safety and prevention. The department was able to purchase an inflatable safety house with a federal grant. The safety house is filled with information on how to prevent a home fire. It isn’t just kids that need to know this. Fire prevention is something that should be practiced in every household. Pueblo firefighters say you don’t want to find yourself in a bad situation.

“These are our lives that we are dealing with and the more that we take care of them inside our house, the less chance that we are going to be coming and ruining your Christmas because we have to do something in there to overhaul because of a fire,” said Tim Trujillo, the Pueblo Fire Department public information officer.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure that our homes are safe. If our smoke detectors need to work, that we have good extension cords in our houses if we are using them permanently, and if we are not using them, make sure we unplug them.”

Here are some ways to keep your home safe from a fire. Install smoke detectors. Make sure you test smoke alarms monthly and if they are not working, change the batteries.

Do not leave the stove on when you are done cooking. It’s also important that you have a fire escape plan and practice this with your household members twice a year.

If a fire occurs in your home, get out right away and call for help. You should never go back inside to get anything. For more information on how to keep your home safe from a fire visit here.

