How to help your spring allergies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As we enter the spring season, pollen levels are high in Southern Colorado. So, if spend a lot of time outside, it's important to be mindful that pollen can spread easily.

Pollen can get into your eyes, nose, and throat, causing the seasonal allergy symptoms that many people experience. I spoke with Dr. Nathanael Brady. He's an allergist at Pikes Peak Allergy and Asthma about the high levels of pollen we are seeing. He says they've been busy this week with spring allergies irritating patients.

"We've been inundated. Yes, so people calling, wanting to get in, new people that are having first-time problems, as well as even our established patients that are starting to have their symptoms,” said Dr. Brady.

Dr. Brady recommends taking over-the-counter medications to help with your symptoms. If that doesn't work, see an allergist for prescription help. Pollen can also stick to your skin and clothing. So be sure to change your clothing when you go indoors. It is also best to keep your windows and doors shut.

Also, do not sleep in any clothing you wear outside during the day. Make sure to wash your clothing, and make sure you take a shower after spending time outdoors.

